For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH], Analyst sees a rise to $92. What next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] gained 2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $84.68 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Everest Group Names Cognizant a Leader of Intelligent Automation Solutions for Healthcare Payers and Providers.

Technology Partnerships, Cloud Strategy and Investment Portfolio are Driving Cognizant’s Growing Importance in Modernizing Healthcare Operations for Clients.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced it has been named one of the leading providers of healthcare automation solutions by independent analyst firm Everest Group in its Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Intelligent automation includes Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), and cloud-based platforms that help reduce business costs, increase operational resilience and efficiencies, and improve patient care and engagement. Cognizant’s top positioning in this report validates its ongoing investments and strategic partnerships that have advanced its capabilities and driven growth with clients.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation represents 525.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.88 billion with the latest information. CTSH stock price has been found in the range of $83.6247 to $85.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 4991051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $87.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for CTSH stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.59, while it was recorded at 82.70 for the last single week of trading, and 75.76 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.36.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.43. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $4,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 13.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $39,812 million, or 93.40% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,901,916, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,502,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.46 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 33,785,930 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 30,202,155 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 416,247,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,235,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,437,211 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,959,639 shares during the same period.