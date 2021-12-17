Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Stock trading around $6.51 per share: What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.51 at the close of the session, up 5.34%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Equinox Gold Files Technical Report for Aurizona Gold Mine.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report regarding the pre-feasibility study for an expansion at its Aurizona gold mine in Brazil and an updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate for Aurizona, the results of which were announced on September 20, 2021.

The technical report is available for download on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/EDGAR and on the Company’s website at www.equinoxgold.com.

Equinox Gold Corp. stock is now -37.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.57 and lowest of $6.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.24, which means current price is +10.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 2922604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has EQX stock performed recently?

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -21.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]

There are presently around $532 million, or 41.80% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 32,530,854, which is approximately -1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 12.76% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.98 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $28.94 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 3,555,570 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,932,464 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 77,570,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,058,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,348 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 333,656 shares during the same period.