Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] Revenue clocked in at $34.20 million, down -72.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 12, 2021 that Epizyme Presents Updates from SYMPHONY-1 Tazemetostat + R2 Combination Study in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering transformative therapies against novel epigenetic targets, today presented updated safety and activity data from the Phase 1b portion of its Phase 1b/3 confirmatory study evaluating the investigational use of TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat), a first-in-class, oral, selective inhibitor of EZH2, in combination with rituximab + lenalidomide (R2) in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have been treated with at least one prior systemic therapy, including patients who are rituximab-refractory and/or POD24, at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Updated data from the Phase 1b portion of the study reported today included 40 FL patients who had received treatment with tazemetostat and R2 (400 mg [n=4], 600 mg [n=18], or 800 mg [n=18]) as of the September 29, 2021 data cut-off. The findings demonstrated that the safety profile of the tazemetostat and R2 combination was consistent with the previously reported safety information in the prescribing information for both tazemetostat and R2, respectively. Additionally, there was no clear dose response for treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) or dose modifications. Thirty-five of the 40 patients were evaluable for tumor assessments as of the data cut off, with 32 patients responding to treatment. The activity findings showed an objective response rate of 91.4 percent (37.1 percent complete response rate and 54.3 percent partial response rate). The duration of response data continue to mature as the study is ongoing.

A sum of 3080379 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.20M shares. Epizyme Inc. shares reached a high of $3.07 and dropped to a low of $2.85 until finishing in the latest session at $2.96.

The one-year EPZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.59. The average equity rating for EPZM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41.

EPZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -30.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Epizyme Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1430.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.56. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1469.95.

Return on Total Capital for EPZM is now -54.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.17. Additionally, EPZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] managed to generate an average of -$762,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

EPZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $281 million, or 95.00% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,310,377, which is approximately 0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.13 million in EPZM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.26 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly -0.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 6,954,052 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,393,196 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 80,479,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,826,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,864 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,145,565 shares during the same period.