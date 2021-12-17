Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $142

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $122.50 during the day while it closed the day at $119.57. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Edwards Lifesciences Outlines Growth Strategy at Annual Investor Conference.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) will discuss the company’s strategy for longer-term growth, provide an update on its technology pipeline and share its financial guidance1 today during its annual investor conference.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock has also loss -0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EW stock has inclined by 0.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.73% and gained 31.06% year-on date.

The market cap for EW stock reached $73.73 billion, with 623.60 million shares outstanding and 619.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 2809769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $126.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on EW stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EW shares from 93 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 52.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

EW stock trade performance evaluation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.09, while it was recorded at 119.79 for the last single week of trading, and 104.90 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.77.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $55,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 15.37%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,657 million, or 85.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,033,851, which is approximately 0.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,806,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.11 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 0.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 23,059,406 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 20,856,579 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 478,615,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,531,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,959,955 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,654,309 shares during the same period.