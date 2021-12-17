Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] gain 37.20% so far this year. What now?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ: TACO] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $12.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3777275 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, TMX, NEOG, NPTN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jack in the Box Inc. for $12.51 per share in cash. If you are a Del Taco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

It opened the trading session at $12.47, the shares rose to $12.48 and dropped to $12.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TACO points out that the company has recorded 23.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 580.97K shares, TACO reached to a volume of 3777275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TACO shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TACO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on TACO stock. On October 17, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for TACO shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TACO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TACO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for TACO stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, TACO shares gained by 46.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TACO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.03 for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +16.77. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.24.

Return on Total Capital for TACO is now 3.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.94. Additionally, TACO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] managed to generate an average of -$11,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TACO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]

There are presently around $309 million, or 69.30% of TACO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TACO stocks are: BELFER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,535,099, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 2,402,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.86 million in TACO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.02 million in TACO stock with ownership of nearly -1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:TACO] by around 1,019,504 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,503,990 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 21,373,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,897,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TACO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 740,733 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 325,935 shares during the same period.