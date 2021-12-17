Credit Suisse slashes price target on Alight Inc. [ALIT] – find out why.

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] traded at a high on 12/16/21, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.53. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Alight Strengthens Health Cloud Solution Through Expanded Clinical Guidance.

Alight’s enhanced healthcare navigation solution takes the employee benefits experience to a new level.

Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, is redefining the healthcare benefits experience, driving improvements in care outcomes, and enhancing overall wellbeing through improved clinical guidance solutions that extend throughout a person’s entire healthcare journey. Clinical guidance solutions build on the Alight Total Health solution, which brings together Alight’s robust data engine, analytics, personalized support and consumer-centered tools to help individuals make smarter, more cost-effective health decisions for themselves and their families.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4162839 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alight Inc. stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for ALIT stock reached $5.70 billion, with 466.38 million shares outstanding and 401.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 4162839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $20 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has ALIT stock performed recently?

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.73%.

Insider trade positions for Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $3,682 million, or 94.20% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 44,977,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.01 million in ALIT stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $316.92 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 290,561,323 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 19,553,136 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,257,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,371,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,008,947 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 16,960,011 shares during the same period.