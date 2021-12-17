CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] stock Resumed by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $130

CoreSite Realty Corporation [NYSE: COR] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $170.13 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CSPR, COR, CONE, VG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

CoreSite Realty Corporation stock is now 35.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COR Stock saw the intraday high of $170.15 and lowest of $169.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 173.57, which means current price is +58.66% above from all time high which was touched on 11/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 801.62K shares, COR reached a trading volume of 3102000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COR shares is $158.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CoreSite Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $132 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for CoreSite Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $161, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on COR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreSite Realty Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for COR in the course of the last twelve months was 221.07.

How has COR stock performed recently?

CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, COR shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.82 for CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.28, while it was recorded at 170.09 for the last single week of trading, and 138.52 for the last 200 days.

CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.03 and a Gross Margin at +34.20. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.07.

Return on Total Capital for COR is now 7.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,000.31. Additionally, COR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,000.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] managed to generate an average of $164,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Earnings analysis for CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreSite Realty Corporation go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]

There are presently around $7,219 million, or 97.50% of COR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,308,305, which is approximately 1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,237,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.95 million in COR stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $413.38 million in COR stock with ownership of nearly -0.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreSite Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in CoreSite Realty Corporation [NYSE:COR] by around 2,481,114 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 2,869,531 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 37,090,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,440,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,288 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 665,450 shares during the same period.