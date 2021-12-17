Citigroup lifts The Mosaic Company [MOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] price surged by 1.59 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on December 9, 2021 that The Mosaic Company Announces Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets.

Today, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) broadened its commitment to environmental stewardship by announcing targets to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in Florida, U.S. by 2030 and companywide by 2040. To achieve these targets, Mosaic will emphasize opportunities to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its operations. The company believes this is a critical step in managing its own most pressing physical and transition climate risks-like the threats of carbon pricing and increasingly severe weather-and as a way to be a good steward of the environment, while contributing to a global sustainable food future.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Environmental responsibility is a defining issue of our time. Mosaic’s net-zero commitment and clear pathway to achieving it demonstrates one of the ways we are doing our part to limit the impacts of climate change and contribute positively to society,” said Mosaic President and CEO Joc O’Rourke.

A sum of 4158877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.11M shares. The Mosaic Company shares reached a high of $36.40 and dropped to a low of $34.71 until finishing in the latest session at $36.38.

The one-year MOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.79. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $45.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock. On September 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.28, while it was recorded at 36.11 for the last single week of trading, and 34.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,324 million, or 80.40% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,012,076, which is approximately 0.539% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,528,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $985.79 million in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $868.13 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 9.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 23,060,622 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,720 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 245,842,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,298,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,288,752 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,534,147 shares during the same period.