Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] moved up 0.47: Why It’s Important

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $50.07 during the day while it closed the day at $49.44. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Mental health distress impacting cancer patients, says new Cardinal Health survey of oncologists.

More than 80% of oncologists frequently see mental health distress in their patients with cancer, and more than 90% say it has a significant impact on their health outcomes. These findings were released today in the latest edition of Oncology Insights, a report published by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions based on surveys with more than 240 U.S. oncologists.

Anxiety disorders and depression were cited by more than 80% of oncologists as the types of mental health distress seen most frequently in their patients, but personality and addiction disorders were also mentioned. Despite the high prevalence of mental health concerns, only a third of the surveyed oncologists said they frequently refer patients for mental health treatment and nearly half say there are not adequate resources available to support the mental health needs of cancer patients.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAH stock has declined by -5.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.79% and lost -7.69% year-on date.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $13.93 billion, with 287.00 million shares outstanding and 280.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 2832949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $57.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $69 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.67, while it was recorded at 48.90 for the last single week of trading, and 54.45 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 20.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.93. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of $12,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.81.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 7.11%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,033 million, or 89.00% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,893,901, which is approximately 3.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,547,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $935.88 million in CAH stock with ownership of nearly 10.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 18,512,123 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 21,823,920 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 204,180,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,516,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,287 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,088,015 shares during the same period.