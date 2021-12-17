Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] is -77.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.71%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Bright Health Group Introduces 2022 Expectations of Over $6 Billion in Revenue Ahead of Inaugural Investor Day.

Reaffirming 2021 outlook provided with Q3’21 earnings.

Introducing 2022 outlook, which includes Revenue of $6.3 to $6.5 billion, representing over 50% annual growth.

The one-year Bright Health Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.91. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.33 billion, with 630.38 million shares outstanding and 598.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, BHG stock reached a trading volume of 3125257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $8.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BHG stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BHG shares from 13 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,822 million, or 65.80% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEER IX & CO. LTD., holding 64,646,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.88 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $179.5 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 105,432,355 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 19,624,891 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 328,264,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,322,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,447,214 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 11,885,074 shares during the same period.