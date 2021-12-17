Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] Revenue clocked in at $7.30 million, down -19.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.31%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Biomerica Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue Increase of Approximately 238%, to Approximately $4.6 Million.

InFoods® IBS Clinical Trial on Track for Completion in December with Topline Results Expected to be Announced in January, 2022.

Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) today announced certain preliminary financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021. All figures in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of this announcement.

Over the last 12 months, BMRA stock dropped by -27.80%. The average equity rating for BMRA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.72 million, with 12.43 million shares outstanding and 10.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, BMRA stock reached a trading volume of 2790816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Biomerica Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

BMRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, BMRA shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biomerica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.60 and a Gross Margin at +6.90. Biomerica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.86.

Return on Total Capital for BMRA is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.55. Additionally, BMRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] managed to generate an average of -$132,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 19.60% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 1,031,358, which is approximately 0.297% of the company’s market cap and around 16.01% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 581,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in BMRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.7 million in BMRA stock with ownership of nearly 8.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biomerica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA] by around 42,366 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 158,327 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,234,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,435,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,100 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 148,599 shares during the same period.