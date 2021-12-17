Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently -3.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] price plunged by -3.86 percent to reach at -$6.93. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Analog Devices’ RadioVerse® SoC Drives 5G Radio Efficiency and Performance.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced a breakthrough RadioVerse® System-on-Chip (SoC) series providing radio unit (RU) developers with an agile and cost-effective platform to create the most energy efficient 5G RUs in the industry. The new SoC series provides advanced RF signal processing with expanded digital functionality and RF capacity that greatly improves 5G RU performance and energy efficiency. The SoCs are the newest addition to ADI’s RadioVerse ecosystem and combine its award-winning Zero IF (ZiF) architecture with significant advances in functional integration and linearization. ADI’s RadioVerse devices are the most widely used software-defined transceivers in 4G and 5G RUs worldwide.¹.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005125/en/.

A sum of 4765588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. Analog Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $180.80 and dropped to a low of $172.16 until finishing in the latest session at $172.60.

The one-year ADI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.76. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $207.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $119 to $215, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 72.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.93, while it was recorded at 178.06 for the last single week of trading, and 166.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.78%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85,266 million, or 88.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,832,256, which is approximately -7.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,693,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.84 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.63 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -10.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 30,605,649 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 73,859,319 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 370,475,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,940,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,532,243 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 27,321,956 shares during the same period.