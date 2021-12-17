Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on Agrify Corporation [AGFY] – find out why.

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] traded at a low on 12/16/21, posting a -17.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.34. The company report on December 16, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Agrify Corporation With Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agrify Corporation (“Agrify” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGFY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Agrify is the subject of a report published by Bonitas Research on December 16, 2021. The report alleges: “We believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers.” The report continues, “Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders,” and that “Evidence showed that five (5) of Agrify’s eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators.” Based on this report, Agrify shares dropped sharply on the same day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3297285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agrify Corporation stands at 14.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.93%.

The market cap for AGFY stock reached $235.65 million, with 20.83 million shares outstanding and 18.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 881.62K shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 3297285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.69. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -52.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.44% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.94 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 16.16 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

There are presently around $55 million, or 22.90% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 705,475, which is approximately 5.515% of the company’s market cap and around 11.76% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 624,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.86 million in AGFY stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.82 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly -20.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 2,331,265 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,144,667 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 889,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,365,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,125 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 899,039 shares during the same period.