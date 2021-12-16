why Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.67

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GMTX] gained 23.05% or 0.56 points to close at $2.99 with a heavy trading volume of 58233004 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Gemini Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

GEM103 updated safety information presented during AAO including no increased risk for CNV observed to date in ongoing ReGAtta Phase 2a study.

Expect to provide six-month update from GEM103 ReGAtta study by year-end.

It opened the trading session at $3.20, the shares rose to $3.25 and dropped to $2.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GMTX points out that the company has recorded -73.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.54K shares, GMTX reached to a volume of 58233004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMTX shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GMTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

Trading performance analysis for GMTX stock

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, GMTX shares dropped by -16.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.37 for the last 200 days.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gemini Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [GMTX]

There are presently around $62 million, or 71.70% of GMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMTX stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,826,224, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.52% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 2,512,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 million in GMTX stocks shares; and FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, LLC, currently with $5.92 million in GMTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GMTX] by around 2,840,758 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,778,499 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 19,985,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,604,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMTX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,189,278 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 803,100 shares during the same period.