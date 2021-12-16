why Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.25

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $53.55. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Carrier’s Global Headquarters Becomes First Commercial Building in Florida to Earn Prestigious WELL Platinum Designation.

Leveraging advanced solutions through its Healthy Buildings Program, Carrier’s Center for Intelligent Buildings earns the highest designations in health, well-being, energy and environmental performance.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions today announced its state-of-the-art global headquarters, the Center for Intelligent Buildings in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has become the first commercial building in Florida to earn the highest designation in the areas of health and well-being, as well as energy and environmental performance. The building was recently awarded the prestigious WELL Platinum Certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and in 2019, it was recognized as the first commercial building in the state to earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification. Carrier’s Center for Intelligent Buildings is now just one of just six commercial buildings in the country with both WELL and LEED Platinum designations.

Carrier Global Corporation stock has also loss -5.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARR stock has declined by -2.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.08% and gained 41.97% year-on date.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $46.81 billion, with 867.60 million shares outstanding and 866.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 5910668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 60.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.27, while it was recorded at 54.71 for the last single week of trading, and 49.62 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 15.28%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,080 million, or 88.30% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,686,511, which is approximately 1.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,571,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.24 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 29.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 45,317,743 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 37,311,330 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 665,835,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,464,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,805,766 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,118,341 shares during the same period.