why agilon health inc. [AGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.56

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] gained 4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $23.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that agilon health to Participate in Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, November 18 at 9:10 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

agilon health inc. represents 391.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.30 billion with the latest information. AGL stock price has been found in the range of $21.915 to $23.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 4438394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $35.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.85% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 22.97 for the last single week of trading.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.62. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$114,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.87.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $7,490 million, or 84.80% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 205,948,808, which is approximately -8.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,742,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $715.79 million in AGL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $429.88 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 26.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 23,376,616 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 21,664,627 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 287,129,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,170,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,883,465 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,935 shares during the same period.