Wells Fargo lifts Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] jumped around 25.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $275.28 at the close of the session, up 10.39%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Lilly Highlights Innovation-based Growth Strategy and Pipeline Developments; Announces 2022 Financial Guidance at Investment Community Meeting.

– In today’s presentations, Lilly will highlight newer medicines and upcoming launches expected to drive growth through the decade – showcasing how the company impacts millions of people and brings to life its purpose of creating medicines that make life better.

– Lilly also will reinforce its commitment to innovation and investment in science to create the next wave of new medicines for patients, share new information across its four therapeutic areas – including pipeline and regulatory updates and new data readouts for early-phase molecules – and provide visibility to future investments.

Eli Lilly and Company stock is now 63.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLY Stock saw the intraday high of $275.54 and lowest of $257.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 275.87, which means current price is +70.16% above from all time high which was touched on 08/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 9824587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $274.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $270, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on LLY stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 210 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 7.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 106.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.67. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.75, while it was recorded at 252.05 for the last single week of trading, and 227.62 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $199,415 million, or 84.20% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 108,248,610, which is approximately -1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,043,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.22 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.95 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 861 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 26,657,418 shares. Additionally, 884 investors decreased positions by around 25,961,606 shares, while 388 investors held positions by with 747,023,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,642,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,800 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,260,305 shares during the same period.