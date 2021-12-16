Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fluor Corporation [FLR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] jumped around 0.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.43 at the close of the session, up 3.96%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Fluor-Backed NuScale Power Signs Agreement to Accelerate Small Modular Reactor Commercialization.

– Merger agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. anticipated to close in first half of 2022.

– Combined company expected to be first publicly-traded advanced small modular reactor (SMR) technology developer.

Fluor Corporation stock is now 52.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLR Stock saw the intraday high of $25.68 and lowest of $24.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.08, which means current price is +69.54% above from all time high which was touched on 12/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 4165256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $24.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. On April 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLR shares from 29 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.54.

How has FLR stock performed recently?

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 24.05 for the last single week of trading, and 19.30 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.24 and a Gross Margin at +2.48. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.88.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.65. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of -$6,723 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -6.69%.

Insider trade positions for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $2,782 million, or 88.40% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,041,276, which is approximately 2.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,374,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.3 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $307.36 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 1.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 9,503,601 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 7,194,817 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 101,690,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,388,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,614,501 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,835,715 shares during the same period.