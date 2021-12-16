Wall Street Analyst Initiated Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -31.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -40.07%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Apeiron and Other Key Shareholders of atai Life Sciences Reinforce Support by Entering into Extended, Voluntary Share Lock-up Agreements.

• Apeiron and other key shareholders enter into voluntary lock-up agreements• This voluntary lock-up extends trading restrictions by 24 months for Apeiron and 12 months for other investors• Demonstrates strong ongoing confidence in atai’s diversified platform and multiple innovative programs designed to address unmet patient need in mental health.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of its Founder and Chairman, Christian Angermayer, has decided to voluntarily extend its lock-up for all of its pre-IPO common shares for another 24 months, subject to limited exceptions. These shares represent approximately 17.4% of atai’s outstanding common shares.

The one-year Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.73. The average equity rating for ATAI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 465.60K shares, ATAI stock reached a trading volume of 7729252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $30.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is set at 1.17

ATAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.44 for Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.02, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atai Life Sciences N.V. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATAI is now -132.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -223.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -227.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -195.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.40. Additionally, ATAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] managed to generate an average of -$3,538,396 per employee.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 19.00% of ATAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 2,532,480, which is approximately -3.579% of the company’s market cap and around 9.67% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1,291,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.95 million in ATAI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $9.85 million in ATAI stock with ownership of nearly -3.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ:ATAI] by around 1,198,724 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,351,317 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,932,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,482,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATAI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,084,188 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 445,877 shares during the same period.