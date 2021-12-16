Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] loss -43.08% on the last trading session, reaching $1.11 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2021 that HM43239 Demonstrates Durable Clinical Benefit in Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

HM43239 Data Featured in Oral Presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Aptose Presents Highlights from Luxeptinib and APTO-253 and Provides Corporate Update .

Aptose Biosciences Inc. represents 88.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.08 million with the latest information. APTO stock price has been found in the range of $1.08 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 891.89K shares, APTO reached a trading volume of 9743849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APTO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTO shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for APTO stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.63. With this latest performance, APTO shares dropped by -57.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.79 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2432, while it was recorded at 1.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4643 for the last 200 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -54.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.90. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,899,764 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]

There are presently around $77 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: DRW SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 8,892,437, which is approximately 4.911% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,355,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.34 million in APTO stocks shares; and FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.05 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 0.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 5,383,012 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 15,601,185 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,711,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,696,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,178 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 7,859,800 shares during the same period.