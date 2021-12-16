Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $37

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] gained 12.14% or 5.59 points to close at $51.62 with a heavy trading volume of 5814321 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Preclinical Data Highlight the Significant Antigenic Shift of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant and its Effect on the Neutralizing Activity of Monoclonal Antibodies, Convalescent Antibodies and Vaccine-Elicited Antibodies.

– Data demonstrate sotrovimab, developed by Vir in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline, continues to retain in vitro neutralizing activity against all tested variants of concern, including Omicron –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced new preclinical data, published to the preprint server bioRxiv, demonstrating the impact of the significant antigenic shift of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). A significant reduction in plasma neutralizing activity was observed against Omicron in sera from vaccinated and convalescent individuals. Researchers also tested the in vitro neutralizing activity of 44 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) (eight of which are currently authorized or approved). Data demonstrate that sotrovimab and five other preclinical mAbs, developed by Vir in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline, retained their in vitro neutralizing activity against Omicron.

It opened the trading session at $49.12, the shares rose to $54.09 and dropped to $48.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIR points out that the company has recorded 17.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, VIR reached to a volume of 5814321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $77.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $64 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

Trading performance analysis for VIR stock

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.23. With this latest performance, VIR shares gained by 56.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.31, while it was recorded at 45.60 for the last single week of trading, and 43.32 for the last 200 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

There are presently around $3,435 million, or 74.10% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,723,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.55 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $332.35 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 15.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 4,451,285 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,103,583 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 63,069,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,624,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,131 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 832,486 shares during the same period.