United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Stock trading around $205.77 per share: What’s Next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] gained 1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $205.77 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that UPS Surpasses One Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Milestone, Continues to Deliver Hope Around the World.

COVID-19 vaccines delivered with 99.9 percent on-time performance to more than 110 countries to support the ongoing fight against the global pandemic.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced that it surpassed the one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered mark with near-perfect on-time accuracy, including nearly 50 million doses in Canada. Just one year after the first vaccine was delivered by UPS, this milestone was made possible through UPS’s innovative approaches, one-of-a-kind UPS Premier tracking technologies, industry-leading cold chain solutions, and an expansive, sophisticated, global network supporting UPS Healthcare customers and communities around the world.

United Parcel Service Inc. represents 870.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $176.65 billion with the latest information. UPS stock price has been found in the range of $204.515 to $208.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 3675917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $231.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $253 to $221. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $224 to $241, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on UPS stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 240 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.20, while it was recorded at 206.29 for the last single week of trading, and 196.05 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 17.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

1,003 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 21,584,641 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 19,853,426 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 465,881,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,319,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,160,973 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,539,383 shares during the same period.