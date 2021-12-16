TotalEnergies SE [TTE] Is Currently 1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] surged by $0.85 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.09 during the day while it closed the day at $50.09. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Director/PDMR Shareholding.

TotalEnergies SE stock has also loss -0.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTE stock has inclined by 8.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.41% and gained 19.52% year-on date.

The market cap for TTE stock reached $131.69 billion, with 2.65 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, TTE reached a trading volume of 4666329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $62.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TTE stock trade performance evaluation

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.69, while it was recorded at 49.66 for the last single week of trading, and 46.87 for the last 200 days.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.82. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] managed to generate an average of -$60,230 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TotalEnergies SE [TTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to 38.00%.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,570 million, or 5.90% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 23,938,626, which is approximately 3.316% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,271,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.16 million in TTE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $483.18 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 13.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 18,495,654 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 14,622,276 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 120,610,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,728,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,283,029 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,533,778 shares during the same period.