The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Revenue clocked in at $408.80 million, down -43.71% YTD: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $11.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2021 that The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today provided a business update. November gross merchandise value (GMV) was approximately $146 million, an increase of 51% and 46% compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The RealReal’s strong GMV growth in November was driven in part by Black Friday through Cyber Monday with 49% GMV growth year-over-year during the four-day period. Of note, Black Friday 2021 was the company’s largest single day of GMV ever transacted.

The RealReal Inc. represents 91.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09 billion with the latest information. REAL stock price has been found in the range of $10.275 to $11.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 5609765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $20.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on REAL stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for REAL shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.93. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -33.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.65, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 17.04 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.62 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.62.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -42.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.99. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$67,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $932 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,837,842, which is approximately -9.915% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,148,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.78 million in REAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.93 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly -3.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 13,605,738 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 19,672,618 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 51,255,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,534,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,432,869 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,713,026 shares during the same period.