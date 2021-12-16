Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Revenue clocked in at $117.70 million, up 74.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Seanergy to Present at the NobleCon Online Transportation & Logistics Investor Forum.

December 15, 2021 – Glyfada, Greece – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today its participation at the Transportation & Logistics Virtual Investor Forum, presented by Channelchek.com.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is now 74.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHIP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9599 and lowest of $0.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.45, which means current price is +92.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 3725903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71.

How has SHIP stock performed recently?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.32. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0857, while it was recorded at 0.9774 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1154 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.01. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.45. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$524,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Insider trade positions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $17 million, or 10.60% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,375,460, which is approximately 1635.559% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 3,354,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 million in SHIP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.79 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 14,436,126 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,392,422 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,572,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,401,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,789,130 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,107 shares during the same period.