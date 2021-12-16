Sanofi [SNY] gain 1.46% so far this year. What now?

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] traded at a high on 12/15/21, posting a 2.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.30. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Sanofi and GSK announce positive preliminary booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuation of Phase 3 trial per independent Monitoring Board recommendation.

Positive booster data show that neutralizing antibodies increased across all primary vaccines received (mRNA or adenovirus) in a 9- to 43-fold range and for all age groups tested, with a good safety and tolerability profile.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4028943 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sanofi stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.20%.

The market cap for SNY stock reached $121.07 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, SNY reached a trading volume of 4028943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sanofi [SNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $64.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96.

How has SNY stock performed recently?

Sanofi [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, SNY shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.46, while it was recorded at 48.50 for the last single week of trading, and 50.65 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.18 and a Gross Margin at +61.28. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.17.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.58. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi [SNY] managed to generate an average of $123,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings analysis for Sanofi [SNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Sanofi [SNY]

There are presently around $11,432 million, or 9.60% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 94,120,066, which is approximately 33.921% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,906,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $860.4 million in SNY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $801.29 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly 0.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanofi stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 38,497,290 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 4,954,412 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 194,464,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,916,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,223,055 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 675,418 shares during the same period.