R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] Is Currently -2.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] closed the trading session at $10.70 on 12/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.68, while the highest price level was $10.80. The company report on December 15, 2021 that RRD Aligns Communications Solution for Nonprofit Sector, Maximizing Donor Acquisition and Lifetime Value.

Nonprofit organizations can gain the agility necessary to establish community trust and strengthen relationships through effective outreach initiatives.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced the launch of an omnichannel offering designed to meet the nonprofit industry’s need for elevated communications agility that maximizes the value of each touchpoint along the donor-member journey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 373.45 percent and weekly performance of 2.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 148.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, RRD reached to a volume of 4107327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRD shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RRD stock trade performance evaluation

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 507.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $482 million, or 75.20% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,046,744, which is approximately -1.32% of the company’s market cap and around 4.24% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.05 million in RRD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.36 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly -0.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 6,884,570 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,132,023 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 30,761,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,777,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 721,627 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,241 shares during the same period.