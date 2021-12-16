Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] Stock trading around $0.49 per share: What’s Next?

Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ: PULM] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.526 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Pulmatrix Announces $6.75 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM) (“Pulmatrix” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Pulmatrix Inc. stock has also loss -27.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PULM stock has declined by -37.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.80% and lost -59.24% year-on date.

The market cap for PULM stock reached $25.40 million, with 56.25 million shares outstanding and 56.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 591.14K shares, PULM reached a trading volume of 8192703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Pulmatrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pulmatrix Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PULM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.23. With this latest performance, PULM shares dropped by -40.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PULM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.22 for Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7334, while it was recorded at 0.6633 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9200 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.06. Pulmatrix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.83.

Return on Total Capital for PULM is now -53.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.53. Additionally, PULM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pulmatrix Inc. [PULM] managed to generate an average of -$965,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pulmatrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

There are presently around $5 million, or 23.90% of PULM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PULM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,693,157, which is approximately -5.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,047,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in PULM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.88 million in PULM stock with ownership of nearly -1.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pulmatrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Pulmatrix Inc. [NASDAQ:PULM] by around 141,683 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 425,934 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,111,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,679,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PULM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,543 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 91,771 shares during the same period.