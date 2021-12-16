Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock Resumed by Cowen analyst, price target now $30

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.97%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that PacBio and UCLA Health Announce Research Collaboration for Whole Genome Sequencing in Rare Diseases.

Collaboration aims to identify variants not easily detectible by short-read sequencing, increasing diagnostic yield in rare disease patients.

PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing platforms, and the UCLA Institute for Precision Health and David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA have formed a research collaboration to further identify the causes of rare diseases.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock rose by 6.03%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.35. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.87 billion, with 202.19 million shares outstanding and 196.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 4296830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $52, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.84, while it was recorded at 21.14 for the last single week of trading, and 28.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.27.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -42.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of $71,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,939 million, or 84.00% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 22,723,075, which is approximately 10.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.41 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $336.53 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -0.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 26,138,574 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,965,485 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 153,742,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,846,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,410,128 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,962,577 shares during the same period.