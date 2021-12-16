Noble Capital Markets slashes price target on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] – find out why.

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] gained 5.52% on the last trading session, reaching $7.84 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology.

Nanoscale’s patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Nanoscale Powders LLC (“NSP”) for the development of a novel technology (the “Technology”) for the production of rare earth element (“REE”) metals (the “Project”). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys (“REE Metals”) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides (“REE Oxides”) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron (“NdFeB”) magnets used in electric vehicles (“EVs”), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Energy Fuels Inc. represents 146.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.15 billion with the latest information. UUUU stock price has been found in the range of $7.03 to $7.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 3973781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 603.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -23.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $348 million, or 31.17% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,135,487, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.36% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 5,219,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.78 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.49 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 10,789,335 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,568,434 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,503,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,861,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,299,024 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 526,022 shares during the same period.