Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $6.04 billion, up 27.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] price surged by 3.59 percent to reach at $3.05. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Microchip to Provide Silicon Carbide MOSFETs and Digital Gate Drivers for Mersen’s SiC Power Stack Reference Design.

Electric vehicle, commercial transportation, renewable energy and storage system designers can benefit from silicon carbide stack solution that drives performance and cost efficiencies and accelerates time to market by up to six months.

E-mobility and renewable energy systems require power management solutions that drive performance and cost efficiencies in addition to speeding up development time. To keep pace with these requirements, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the collaboration with Mersen on their 150 kilovolt-ampere (kVA) three-phase silicon carbide Power Stack Reference Design. Mersen is a global provider of power management solutions for numerous industrial sectors including e-mobility and energy storage.

A sum of 4440517 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.05M shares. Microchip Technology Incorporated shares reached a high of $88.11 and dropped to a low of $83.71 until finishing in the latest session at $87.94.

The one-year MCHP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.08. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MCHP stock. On September 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 170 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.08, while it was recorded at 86.35 for the last single week of trading, and 76.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Incorporated Fundamentals:

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MCHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 18.30%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,126 million, or 90.50% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,682,828, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,046,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.76 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -9.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 43,489,174 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 33,359,552 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 431,175,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,024,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,742,728 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,856,586 shares during the same period.