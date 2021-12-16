Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] Is Currently 18.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] price surged by 18.70 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Metacrine Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Our recent monotherapy and combination trial results demonstrate the strong therapeutic profile of our FXR program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), while also highlighting the potential of these agents as an important part of combination therapy,” said Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS, CEO, Metacrine. “Primarily because of the significant capital required to continue advancing our product candidates, we’ve halted future clinical development of our FXR program in NASH and will focus our financial resources and clinical development effort on moving MET642 into a Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis in the first half of 2022. In addition, we continue to advance our HSD discovery program as an exciting target in NASH and other liver diseases.”.

A sum of 9389765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Metacrine Inc. shares reached a high of $1.50 and dropped to a low of $1.19 until finishing in the latest session at $1.46.

The one-year MTCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.44. The average equity rating for MTCR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCR shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

MTCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, MTCR shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8717, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6037 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Metacrine Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MTCR is now -47.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -675.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.46. Additionally, MTCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] managed to generate an average of -$1,065,829 per employee.Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 51.90% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,062,977, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.41% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,059,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 million in MTCR stocks shares; and PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $1.41 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 31.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metacrine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 846,891 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,261,699 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,947,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,055,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,639 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 459,077 shares during the same period.