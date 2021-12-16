Maxim Group lifts Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.46 during the day while it closed the day at $2.78. The company report on December 15, 2021 that NXT-ID Awarded a U.S. General Services Administration Contract to Distribute Personal Emergency Response Systems to Federal, State and Local Government Purchasers.

While available now for low or no cost to veterans through the Veterans Health Administration, new contract extends reach to more government buyers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announces it has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to bring its personal emergency response systems (PERS) to federal, state and local government purchasers as of Q3 2021. NXT-ID will now be able to distribute their life-saving technology directly to long-term partners like the Veterans Health Administration and to other government agencies to help more people feel safe and secure at an affordable price.

Nxt-ID Inc. stock has also gained 7.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXTD stock has declined by -32.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.79% and lost -82.63% year-on date.

The market cap for NXTD stock reached $25.21 million, with 53.31 million shares outstanding and 3.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, NXTD reached a trading volume of 48940439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

NXTD stock trade performance evaluation

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -21.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.80% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,905, which is approximately 4.617% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 112,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in NXTD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.27 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 47.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 438,342 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 33,303 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 320,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,956 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 24,844 shares during the same period.