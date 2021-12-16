Market cap of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] reaches 47.28B – now what?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] price surged by 0.21 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on December 15, 2021 that BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named David Heck Senior Client Strategist in Philadelphia.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management named David Heck as senior client strategist. In this role, he works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. David is based in Philadelphia and reports to Scott Lillis, regional president, Mid-Atlantic.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

David joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from WHYY, Philadelphia’s local, member-supported NPR and PBS station, where he served as the director of philanthropy. Prior to joining WHYY, he was the director of philanthropy at Virtual Health. David also held various leadership roles at American Cancer Society and worked as the director of development for multiple congressional and judicial campaigns.

A sum of 3687702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.46M shares. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares reached a high of $57.06 and dropped to a low of $55.88 until finishing in the latest session at $56.90.

The one-year BK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.08. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $63.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 241.13.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.65, while it was recorded at 56.72 for the last single week of trading, and 52.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

BK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 9.97%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,942 million, or 86.30% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,821,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.48 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -0.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 19,465,667 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 39,610,405 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 644,383,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 703,459,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,717,962 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,988,497 shares during the same period.