Market cap of DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] reaches 4.16B – now what?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.10%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that DigitalBridge Establishes ÍslandsTurnar.

Combination of Two of Iceland’s Largest Tower Portfolios from Sýn and Nova, Creating the First Scaled, Independent Tower Company in the Country.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) today announced that funds affiliated with DigitalBridge Investment Management, the firm’s investment management platform, (collectively “DigitalBridge”) have completed the acquisition of the telecom tower portfolios of Sýn hf. (Sýn) and Nova hf. (“Nova”), two leading Icelandic mobile network operators (“MNOs”), creating ÍslandsTurnar (the “Company”).

Over the last 12 months, DBRG stock rose by 65.50%. The one-year DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.36. The average equity rating for DBRG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.16 billion, with 485.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, DBRG stock reached a trading volume of 5576676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.96.

DBRG Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DigitalBridge Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,483 million, or 86.50% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,610,879, which is approximately 0.56% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,967,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.9 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $191.43 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 42,551,110 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 32,277,157 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 362,768,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,596,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,631,479 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,884,725 shares during the same period.