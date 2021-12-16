Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 964.05M – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] closed the trading session at $5.56 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.4643, while the highest price level was $5.82. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Achieves New Heights in Multiple Operating and Financial Metrics, Despite the Challenges -.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.24 percent and weekly performance of -13.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, CAN reached to a volume of 4436378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.66. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -46.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 10,599,911 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,959,190 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,492,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,051,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,375,915 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,533,351 shares during the same period.