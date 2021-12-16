Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE: MIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that MIC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial And Operational Results.

– Sale of Atlantic Aviation closed, proceeds of $37.386817 per unit in cash distributed on October 7, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– Offer to Repurchase 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes closed on October 22, 2021, approximately $26.9 million repurchased.

Over the last 12 months, MIC stock rose by 83.46%. The one-year Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.64. The average equity rating for MIC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $315.79 million, with 87.89 million shares outstanding and 87.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.62M shares, MIC stock reached a trading volume of 4001054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIC shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MIC stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIC shares from 34 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.23.

MIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MIC shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.87 for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 28.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.75. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.32.

Return on Total Capital for MIC is now 0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.12. Additionally, MIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] managed to generate an average of -$93,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MIC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC go to -3.80%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $267 million, or 86.20% of MIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIC stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 14,575,170, which is approximately 693955.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,285,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.92 million in MIC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $15.76 million in MIC stock with ownership of nearly -5.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE:MIC] by around 41,824,519 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 32,001,065 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 885,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,711,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,078,792 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 12,358,682 shares during the same period.