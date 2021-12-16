Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [LUXAU] fell -11.52% so far this year. What now?

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: LUXAU] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.27 during the day while it closed the day at $10.18.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. stock has also loss -0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LUXAU stock has inclined by 0.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.01% and lost -11.52% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.13K shares, LUXAU reached a trading volume of 5584196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

LUXAU stock trade performance evaluation

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [LUXAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, LUXAU shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUXAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [LUXAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [LUXAU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [LUXAU] managed to generate an average of -$5,809,221 per employee.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [LUXAU]: Insider Ownership positions

5 institutional holders increased their position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:LUXAU] by around 14,139 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,586,408 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,083,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,684,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUXAU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,367 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,114 shares during the same period.