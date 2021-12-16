Livent Corporation [LTHM] moved up 0.59: Why It’s Important

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.52 at the close of the session, up 0.59%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at Citi’s 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, will speak at Citi’s 2021 Basic Materials Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://kvgo.com/citi-2021-basic-materials/livent-corp-december. A replay of the event will also be available via the same link.

Livent Corporation stock is now 35.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTHM Stock saw the intraday high of $25.56 and lowest of $23.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.04, which means current price is +73.25% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 4586224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $30.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on LTHM stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LTHM shares from 25 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.83. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.00, while it was recorded at 26.40 for the last single week of trading, and 22.01 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.56.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of -$20,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $3,886 million, or 97.90% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,305,323, which is approximately 2.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,344,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.03 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $215.27 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 0.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,440,835 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 13,173,104 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 126,554,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,168,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,630,958 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,148,047 shares during the same period.