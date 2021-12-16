Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] is -23.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] closed the trading session at $21.18 on 12/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.30, while the highest price level was $21.54. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares.

Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Offering”) by certain of the Company’s non-management stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. Settlement is scheduled for December 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

As previously announced, the Company also entered into a share repurchase agreement with the Selling Stockholders pursuant to which it intends to repurchase an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock from the Selling Stockholders (the “Share Repurchase”). The price per share to be paid by the Company will be equal to the price per share paid by the underwriters for the shares in the Offering. The Share Repurchase is expected to be consummated concurrently with the closing of the Offering. Although the Share Repurchase is conditioned upon, among other things, the closing of the Offering, the closing of the Offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the Share Repurchase.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.68 percent and weekly performance of -3.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 10088289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $31.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.31, while it was recorded at 21.11 for the last single week of trading, and 24.24 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 34.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.98. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 251.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 171.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $15,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,083 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 31,745,713, which is approximately -25.618% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,602,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.85 million in LESL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $269.94 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 7.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 40,728,498 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 21,347,787 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 127,581,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,658,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,383,824 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,367,964 shares during the same period.