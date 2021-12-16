Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Stock trading around $33.52 per share: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.63%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Juniper Networks Announces Correction of 5G Tech Talk Time.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Raj Yavatkar, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Juniper Networks, will host a 5G Tech Talk, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

Over the last 12 months, JNPR stock rose by 51.81%. The one-year Juniper Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.09. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.50 billion, with 324.00 million shares outstanding and 321.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, JNPR stock reached a trading volume of 7649520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $29.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $26 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $34, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on JNPR stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 24 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.64, while it was recorded at 33.34 for the last single week of trading, and 27.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +58.73. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.50. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $25,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.35%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,311 million, or 95.50% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 45,877,993, which is approximately -1.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,068,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 20,202,441 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 24,560,442 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 258,408,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,171,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,554,314 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 10,106,429 shares during the same period.