Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAACU] fell -9.26% so far this year. What now?

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: HAACU] traded at a low on 12/15/21, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.00. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HAACU) today announced that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Nasdaq notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s SAILSM securities, Class A common stock or warrants on Nasdaq.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under the Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the initial Nasdaq notification letter, or until July 27, 2021, to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC. If the Company is unable to file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC by July 27, 2021, the Company is permitted to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s listing rules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4037100 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.38%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.25K shares, HAACU reached a trading volume of 4037100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has HAACU stock performed recently?

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAACU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, HAACU shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAACU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAACU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.05, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAACU]

8 institutional holders increased their position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:HAACU] by around 631,316 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,291,582 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,062,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,984,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAACU stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 570,775 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 937,213 shares during the same period.