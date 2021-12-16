Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] gain 0.54% so far this year. What now?

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [AMEX: GSS] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $3.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3963472 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Golden Star Announces Filing of Audited H1 2021 Financial Statements.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) (“Golden Star” or the “Company”) has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (the “Audited H1 2021 Financial Statements”) which are required by the Shanghai Stock Exchange in respect of Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600988) (“Chifeng”) seeking to obtain the requisite approvals in connection with the Company’s previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Transaction”), involving the Company, Chifeng and its subsidiary Chijin International (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Purchaser”) and/or an assignee of the Purchaser, pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated October 31, 2021 (as amended, the “Arrangement Agreement”).

The Company previously filed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, (the “Unaudited H1 2021 Financial Statements”) on July 28, 2021 in accordance with, and as required by, applicable securities laws.

It opened the trading session at $3.71, the shares rose to $3.75 and dropped to $3.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSS points out that the company has recorded 15.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, GSS reached to a volume of 3963472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSS shares is $4.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Golden Star Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Star Resources Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSS in the course of the last twelve months was 65.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GSS stock

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, GSS shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.63 for Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +44.60. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Total Capital for GSS is now 96.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 136.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,803.91. Additionally, GSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 950.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]

There are presently around $110 million, or 61.40% of GSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSS stocks are: CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 10,412,942, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.06% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 4,753,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.73 million in GSS stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $13.03 million in GSS stock with ownership of nearly -2.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Star Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. [AMEX:GSS] by around 1,677,175 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,816,138 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,940,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,433,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,523,668 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 334,299 shares during the same period.