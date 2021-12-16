For CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP], Analyst sees a rise to $192. What next?

CMC Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: CCMP] jumped around 49.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $195.50 at the close of the session, up 33.93%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CMC Materials, Inc..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. (“CMC Materials” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Entegris, Inc. (“Entegris”) (NASDAQ: ENTG). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMC Materials stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $197.53 based upon Entegris’ December 14, 2021 closing price of $143.22. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

If you own CMC Materials shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

CMC Materials Inc. stock is now 29.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCMP Stock saw the intraday high of $197.00 and lowest of $182.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 198.60, which means current price is +64.02% above from all time high which was touched on 04/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 186.92K shares, CCMP reached a trading volume of 5148787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCMP shares is $166.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CMC Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CMC Materials Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMC Materials Inc. is set at 8.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCMP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CCMP stock performed recently?

CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.26. With this latest performance, CCMP shares gained by 30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.30 for CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.42, while it was recorded at 156.21 for the last single week of trading, and 147.76 for the last 200 days.

CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.27. CMC Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Return on Total Capital for CCMP is now 11.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.75. Additionally, CCMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP] managed to generate an average of -$31,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.CMC Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMC Materials Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for CMC Materials Inc. [CCMP]

There are presently around $4,080 million, or 99.00% of CCMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,118,743, which is approximately -5.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,857,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.08 million in CCMP stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $277.18 million in CCMP stock with ownership of nearly 27.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMC Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in CMC Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:CCMP] by around 2,429,341 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 2,998,007 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 22,525,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,952,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCMP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 639,379 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 289,971 shares during the same period.