Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] moved up 0.28: Why It’s Important

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] closed the trading session at $32.13 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.945, while the highest price level was $32.51. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Equitable and Bestow Partner to Launch Digital Term Life Insurance Offering.

Powered by Bestow’s leading life insurance platform, Equitable’s new offering is available through the financial services company’s network of financial professionals.

Life insurance technology company Bestow and Equitable, a leading financial services company and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announce a first-of-its-kind enterprise partnership and the launch of a new, entirely digital term life insurance offering called Term-in-10SM.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.56 percent and weekly performance of -1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 4054159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $44.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock. On September 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EQH shares from 21 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91.

EQH stock trade performance evaluation

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.02, while it was recorded at 32.38 for the last single week of trading, and 31.85 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.85%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,913 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,894,037, which is approximately -12.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,722,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -6.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 19,661,304 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 36,332,966 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 347,044,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,038,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,881 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,546,280 shares during the same period.