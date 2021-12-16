Entegris Inc. [ENTG] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $183

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] traded at a low on 12/15/21, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $142.54. The company report on December 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CMC Materials, Inc..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. (“CMC Materials” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Entegris, Inc. (“Entegris”) (NASDAQ: ENTG). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMC Materials stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $197.53 based upon Entegris’ December 14, 2021 closing price of $143.22. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4310540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Entegris Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for ENTG stock reached $19.28 billion, with 135.58 million shares outstanding and 134.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ENTG reached a trading volume of 4310540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $163.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $115 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 74.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has ENTG stock performed recently?

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.77, while it was recorded at 144.32 for the last single week of trading, and 122.41 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.85. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.86.

Return on Total Capital for ENTG is now 17.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.31. Additionally, ENTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] managed to generate an average of $50,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 21.53%.

Insider trade positions for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

There are presently around $19,219 million, or 98.42% of ENTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,371,665, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,484,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.78 billion in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 8,478,457 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 7,399,660 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 118,314,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,193,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,397,268 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 224,516 shares during the same period.