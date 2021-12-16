Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell -22.42% so far this year. What now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.54%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Early Warning Report Regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd..

This news release is being disseminated by Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition by Endeavour of certain securities of Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (“GSilver”), a British Columbia corporation with a head office at 578-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E1.

On November 30, 2021, Endeavour acquired 5,750,000 units (“Units”) of GSilver at a purchase price of $0.55 per Unit through a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) for an aggregate purchase price of $3,162,500. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) of GSilver and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.75 per Common Share at any time on or before November 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock rose by 4.55%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.53. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $681.71 million, with 170.43 million shares outstanding and 169.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 3645131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.54. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -32.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.00 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $166 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,801,086, which is approximately -7.3% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,992,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.47 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $18.72 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 25.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,019,151 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,828,482 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,705,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,552,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,575,624 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 715,479 shares during the same period.