Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] is -75.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.51 during the day while it closed the day at $1.49. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Ebang International to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on December 15, 2021.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company” ), a blockchain technology company operating in the global market, today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”) on December 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the offices of Sullivan & Worcester LLP at 1633 Broadway, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10019.

Only record or beneficial owners of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares as of November 10, 2021 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F (“2020 Annual Report”), including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2021. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the 2020 Annual Report, free of charge, from the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.ebang.com.cn/, as well as on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 4.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBON stock has declined by -37.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.95% and lost -75.45% year-on date.

The market cap for EBON stock reached $207.42 million, with 139.21 million shares outstanding and 129.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, EBON reached a trading volume of 8036367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91.

EBON stock trade performance evaluation

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -28.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8334, while it was recorded at 1.3640 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3017 for the last 200 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 12.93% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,161,523, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 5,060,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.28 million in EBON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 0.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 2,149,104 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,676,363 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,124,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,950,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,323 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 471,205 shares during the same period.