Blackstone Inc. [BX] Is Currently -1.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] loss -1.78% or -2.29 points to close at $126.71 with a heavy trading volume of 7258485 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Nautic Partners Announces Strategic Investment from Blackstone GP Stakes.

Nautic Partners LLC (“Nautic”), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in the healthcare, industrials, and services sectors, and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today jointly announced a new partnership in which funds managed by Blackstone GP Stakes acquired a minority ownership interest in Nautic. Blackstone GP Stakes specializes in value-added, long-term investments in the management companies of leading private equity firms.

On behalf of Nautic, Managing Directors Scott Hilinski, Chris Crosby, Chris Corey, and Chris Pierce said, “Our partnerships form the core of Nautic, including our internal firm talent, limited partners, portfolio company executive teams, and industry relationships. We are thrilled now to add a partnership with Blackstone as a minority investor. We are excited about the opportunity ahead of us and believe that this relationship will be a valuable resource as we at Nautic continue to work on behalf of all of our constituents to drive investment performance. Blackstone is a highly regarded leader in the private equity market, and brings a deep platform of resources and operational tools that we will look to draw upon as we continue to invest in our firm and execute on our playbook of driving value creation in partnership with our portfolio company management teams.”.

It opened the trading session at $127.00, the shares rose to $129.69 and dropped to $123.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded 28.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, BX reached to a volume of 7258485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $148.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $103 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 130.86.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.06. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.40, while it was recorded at 131.77 for the last single week of trading, and 107.69 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 25.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $54,782 million, or 62.80% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,835,258, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,436,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.5 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -5.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 20,627,393 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 31,766,761 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 372,275,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,669,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,538 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,386,906 shares during the same period.