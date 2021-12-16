Berenberg slashes price target on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] – find out why.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: FR] jumped around 0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $63.77 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that First Industrial Realty Trust Declares Common Stock Dividends.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, today announced that its board of directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per share/unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 51.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FR Stock saw the intraday high of $64.20 and lowest of $63.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.21, which means current price is +59.11% above from all time high which was touched on 12/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 803.98K shares, FR reached a trading volume of 4425060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FR shares is $64.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has FR stock performed recently?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, FR shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.63, while it was recorded at 63.38 for the last single week of trading, and 53.47 for the last 200 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.70. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.80.

Return on Total Capital for FR is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.01. Additionally, FR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] managed to generate an average of $1,317,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]

There are presently around $7,779 million, or 97.50% of FR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,527,144, which is approximately -1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,977,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $945.22 million in FR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $599.95 million in FR stock with ownership of nearly 2.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:FR] by around 7,240,572 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 11,445,983 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 104,571,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,257,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,450,118 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 379,867 shares during the same period.